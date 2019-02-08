Rep. Lee Scolds Whitaker: 'Your Humor Is Not Acceptable'

Acting Attorney General Whitaker was castigated by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee for his non-responsive answers and trolling attitude during her question period in the House Judiciary Hearing on oversight of the Justice Department.

Earlier in the hearing, Whitaker acted like a new pledge to the Delta Tau Chi sorority house instead of the acting AG. Chairman Nadler was not amused.

Rep. Lee started off by saying she wanted yes or no answers since her time was short. When she asked if he had ever been in a confirmation hearing and if he had appeared at an oversight hearing, "yes or no?"

He went silent.

Long pause.

She repeated, "Yes or no?"

Instead of responding to her simple question, he began to tell her who he was and she interrupted him, "Yes or no?"

"Have you appeared in an oversight hearing in the Congress?" she asked.

Whitaker did not comply and Chairman Nadler with gavel in hand told Whitaker to answer the question as asked. Off- camera, a Republican committee member complained that he should be allowed to answer however he felt and not be limited by yes or no.

Nadler replied, "The member has only five minutes, I will not allow the witness to stall and waste members’ time. The witness may answer the question.”

As Rep. Lee was asking Chairman Nadler if her time had been restored, Whitaker now decided to act like a horse's ass and said, “I don’t know if your time has been restored or not.”

Jackson Lee glared at Whitaker's behavior and said, “ Mr. Attorney General, we are not joking here and your humor is not acceptable. Now, you are here because we have a constitutional duty to ask questions and the Congress has a right to establish government rules. The rules are that you are here. So I need to ask the question and I need to have my time restored so that you can behave appropriately.”

The punished little boy sheepishly replied he had never appeared before Congress for any hearing.

No wonder Trump picked him. He's another version of a Dan Bongino, an unserious jackass that believes owning the libs is preferable than actually being a responsible government official, and to act accordingly.