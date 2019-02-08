Politics
Snotty Matthew Whitaker Tells Judiciary Chairman 'Your Five Minutes Are Up'

The "acting" so-called Attorney General is dancing around contempt of Congress.
At Friday's Senate Judicary Committee hearing, Matthew Whitaker had two problems: one, he's under oath, and two, he's on television.

Rather than answer questions regarding whether he tipped off the subject of an investigation (who happens to be the so-called President of the United States), Whittaker decided to be "cute."

"Your five minutes are up," he said to the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler.

Contempt of Congress, anyone?

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee took the words right outta my mouth:


Comments

