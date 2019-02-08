Snotty Matthew Whitaker Tells Judiciary Chairman 'Your Five Minutes Are Up'

At Friday's Senate Judicary Committee hearing, Matthew Whitaker had two problems: one, he's under oath, and two, he's on television.

Rather than answer questions regarding whether he tipped off the subject of an investigation (who happens to be the so-called President of the United States), Whittaker decided to be "cute."

"Your five minutes are up," he said to the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler.

Contempt of Congress, anyone?

Whitaker: "Mr. Chairman, your five-minutes are up."

There have been witnesses hauled out of committee rooms in irons for being far less arrogant than that. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 8, 2019

!!!



Nadler asks Whitaker if he's been asked to approve any of Mueller's moves.

Whitaker: “Mr Chairman, I see that your five minutes is up I’m here voluntarily I agreed to five-minute rounds”



Gasps in the room — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) February 8, 2019

Imagine the outrage if Hillary Clinton had snapped "I think your five minutes are up" at Trey Gowdy during the Benghazi hearings. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) February 8, 2019

Whitaker's "5 minutes" bit follows the Kavanaugh-Graham model of performing for an audience of one. Fealty disguised as testimony. — Oliver Griswold (@originalgriz) February 8, 2019

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee took the words right outta my mouth: