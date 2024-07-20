Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Dead At 74

A remarkable woman. She will be missed. Via abc13.com:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a three-decade member of Congress and a voice for a predominantly Hispanic and Black Houston district, has died, the 74-year-old's family said on Friday.

"Today, with incredible grief of our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announced the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas," Jackson Lee's family wrote. "A fierce champion of the people, she was affectionately and simply known as 'Congresswoman' by her constituents in recognition of her near-ubiquitous presence and service to their daily lives for more than 30 years.

The lawmaker's family said funeral arrangements are pending.

Early last month, Jackson Lee revealed she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and undergoing treatment, adding that she would be occasionally absent from her Congressional duties.