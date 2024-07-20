Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Dead At 74

A fierce champion of the people, she was affectionately and simply known as 'Congresswoman' by her constituents.
By Susie MadrakJuly 20, 2024

A remarkable woman. She will be missed. Via abc13.com:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a three-decade member of Congress and a voice for a predominantly Hispanic and Black Houston district, has died, the 74-year-old's family said on Friday.

"Today, with incredible grief of our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announced the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas," Jackson Lee's family wrote. "A fierce champion of the people, she was affectionately and simply known as 'Congresswoman' by her constituents in recognition of her near-ubiquitous presence and service to their daily lives for more than 30 years.

The lawmaker's family said funeral arrangements are pending.

Early last month, Jackson Lee revealed she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and undergoing treatment, adding that she would be occasionally absent from her Congressional duties.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon