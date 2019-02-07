Samantha Bee: Trump Has Definitely Paid For An Abortion

Samantha Bee took on Trump's State of the Union on Wednesday's "Full Frontal."

She particularly focused on his proposals on abortion and HIV.

“You know, I always knew someday a Republican president would manage to take away my right to choose,” she said. “I just didn’t think it would be the kind of president who’s definitely tried to go Dutch on an abortion. Oh my God, this should not be your thing!”

This isn't the first time Bee has suggested Trump paid for abortions. Back in May, as noted by The Daily Beast:

“If Trump hasn’t paid for at least half a dozen abortions, I will eat this blazer,” Bee continued. “Actually, I take that back, that was wildly unfair. If Trump hasn’t promised to pay for at least a half dozen abortions and then not paid for them then written bad checks for them, ghosted the woman, then declared bankruptcy and eventually made Russia pay for them, I will eat this blazer.”

Bee ended Wednesday's segment by positing that Trump's newfound concern for HIV is either the result of watching a Jardiance commercial (confusing HIV with HPV) or viewing the live production of RENT on Fox.