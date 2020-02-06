Samantha Bee Has Thoughts On The State Of Our Union

From the first line of Samantha Bee's monologue, we knew it was going to be fire.

"I'm not sure if you saw the Democratic Iowa Caucus on Monday, but here's how THAT elegant ballet went..." followed by an apocalypse scene from "War of the Worlds." Her take on the mess was thoroughly Samantha Bee, asking why on god's green earth the Democrats would hire a company called "Shadow" to handle its election data.

SAM BEE: "Shadow" isn't the name of a company you hire to help with an election! "Shadow" is the name of a company you hire to make a murder look like a suicide.

Moving on to the disgusting State of the Union address, Bee dropped this gem about the GOP's grotesque display of adulation for their Dear Leader:

SAM BEE: Republicans chanted at the president like he just won the gold medal for reading whole sentences without browning his slacks.

Which actually, in reality, we all know is exactly what they were doing.

Bee blew through the acquittal on impeachment charges, shredding the Senate hypocrites who wrung their hands wondering who was supposed to hold him accountable (*hint* SENATORS, IT'S YOU, YOU IDIOTS) and moved onto the main White House hypocrite, who for some reason, thinks executive orders are signed in butter.

Huh? Yeah, I know. Just watch the clip. And be glad you're not in the front row of her studio audience, because, well...she's terrified, and you don't wanna know what happens when she's terrified.