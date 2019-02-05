Politics
Senate Hearing Reveals Trump Appointee To Be Terrible

Neomi Rao's Senate Confirmation hearing to replace Brett Kavanaugh on the DC circuit is not going well.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago
As Aaron Rupar said: Where does Trump find these people?

Neomi Rao, Trump's nominee to replace Brett Kavanaugh on the very important DC circuit court,

...has zero judicial experience...

...has written articles suggesting women can protect themselves from date rape by "staying reasonably sober"...

...has written articles denying climate change.

And then there's this:

She's telling Senators today that she's changed her thinking on climate change and date rape. But she still has the same experience on ANY bench as my youngest cat.

Even Joni Earnst appears "concerned" about her nomination. If the Senate confirms this absurd nominee it's reason number infinity to toss every Republican out of the US Senate forever.


