[Not safe for work warning: this being standup, Frank Conniff drops a necessary eff bomb in the clip above. -- eds]

There is a club....

Didn't know it when I went home, but today was my last day at @SXMInsight. Upper Management informed me I'm not even welcome back as a guest. This does nothing to diminish my love for @JohnFugelsang, @XorjeO and everyone who worked on the show. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) February 11, 2019

It’s a bit of an overwrought way of saying “Frank Conniff refused to stop calling Chris Christie a corrupt tub of shit while he walked the @SIRIUSXM hallways as an honored guest” but I like it. https://t.co/fPdboR6urY — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) February 22, 2019

.@PeteDominick has been a big supporter of mine since the moment I arrived at Sirius. He is not Upper Management. He is one of the good guys. https://t.co/MMtzN5yq56 — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) February 12, 2019

And TV's Frank is not in it. Follow Friday, indeed.

crossposted from Driftglass