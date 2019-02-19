Star Parker Paid More Than $7.25 An Hour To Denounce Minimum Wage

It's like Chris Rock said, "the minimum wage is merely a reminder to you that your boss would pay you less if he could."

Star Parker wasn't paid any $7.25 an hour to spew this BS, however. Transcript via Media Matters:

AINSLEY EARHARDT (CO-HOST): So are you saying that minimum wage jobs are to get you in the door, they're not there to raise a family? STAR PARKER (FOUNDER & PRESIDENT, CURE): They're not only not there to raise a family, which is what a lot of people try to do, and the reason they are trying to do that now is because the government interjected itself in wages. Wages are negotiated between the person working and the person offering a job. But what we've done as a society is said nope, government should interject itself into the market of that, and so instead of people saying let me get in that first rung and prove to this employer that I can do really good so that somebody else is going to want you to come work for them, what we've done is gone to the nanny state and said, fix this for us. We should not even have a minimum wage. Wages are flexible because talent is put on the table and somebody buys that talent.

That's Star Parker's "talent" and two cents, and she should be paid the federal minimum wage of $7.25 to say it. Something tells me that wouldn't pay her bills though.