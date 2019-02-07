Politics
Trump Pours Out The Whine Over House Investigations

Elections have consequences, Donald.
By Tengrain
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Tiger Beat-on-the-Potomac tells us that the House Intelligence Committee voted to send the testimony transcripts of witnesses to special counsel Robert Mueller… What’s that whining I hear?

The House Intelligence Committee says it intends to expand its work to investigate any alleged foreign influence over Trump, whether it comes from Moscow or anywhere else. Chairman Schiff broadened the scope of the upcoming probe of Donald Trump to include investigating “whether any foreign actor has sought to compromise or holds leverage, financial or otherwise, over Donald Trump, his family, his business, or his associates.”

What IS that whining I hear?

The Russian Usurper Comrade Trump’s business (Russian money laundering) is very much on the table now.

