Trump Pours Out The Whine Over House Investigations

Tiger Beat-on-the-Potomac tells us that the House Intelligence Committee voted to send the testimony transcripts of witnesses to special counsel Robert Mueller… What’s that whining I hear?

So now Congressman Adam Schiff announces, after having found zero Russian Collusion, that he is going to be looking at every aspect of my life, both financial and personal, even though there is no reason to be doing so. Never happened before! Unlimited Presidential Harassment…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019

….The Dems and their committees are going “nuts.” The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government. I hear other committee heads will do the same thing. Even stealing people who work at White House! A continuation of Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019

The House Intelligence Committee says it intends to expand its work to investigate any alleged foreign influence over Trump, whether it comes from Moscow or anywhere else. Chairman Schiff broadened the scope of the upcoming probe of Donald Trump to include investigating “whether any foreign actor has sought to compromise or holds leverage, financial or otherwise, over Donald Trump, his family, his business, or his associates.”

What IS that whining I hear?

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! It should never be allowed to happen again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019

The Russian Usurper Comrade Trump’s business (Russian money laundering) is very much on the table now.

