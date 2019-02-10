Trump Uses Warren Presidential Announcement To Bully And Be Racist. Again.

Donald Trump honoring the 250th birthday of Andrew Jackson (March 2017)

It's very odd how threatened Donald Trump is by Elizabeth Warren. Of the myriad of Democratic candidates announcing their intention to run against him in 2020, the only one Trump saw fit to comment on the day of their launch was Elizabeth Warren. And of course, he did it on the medium of his choice (Twitter) and in the most bullying, nasty and racist possible ways.

Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

Catch that? "TRAIL"? As in Trail of Tears? Super classy guy, that Donald Trump.

We could be generous and guess that the functional illiterate in the Oval Office is unfamiliar with the tragic story of the Trail of Tears, but given his love of Andrew Jackson, that seems unlikely.

Under orders from President Jackson the U.S. Army began enforcement of the Removal Act. The Cherokee were rounded up in the summer of 1838 and loaded onto boats that traveled the Tennessee, Ohio, Mississippi and Arkansas Rivers into Indian Territory. Many were held in prison camps awaiting their fate. An estimated 4,000 died from hunger, exposure and disease. The journey became a cultural memory as the "trail where they cried" for the Cherokees and other removed tribes. Today it is widely remembered by the general public as the "Trail of Tears."

So while the media is focused on calling for the resignations of multiple Democratic leaders for using blackface (admittedly completely justified), let's look at what they are completely ignoring.

Remember when you referred to Warren as "Pocahontas" (completely out of the blue) while talking to Native American veterans as they were forced to stand by a portrait of Andrew Jackson, perpetrator of the Trail of Tears genocide?



Here's a picture to jog your memory: pic.twitter.com/ppYrFsrxdJ

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) February 9, 2019

Why don't you grow up, learn American history & stop implicitly demeaning Native Americans with your mindless insults? In case it hasn't dawned on you, the first settlers, immigrants from what they thought of as a shithole country, came here & stole everything that became America pic.twitter.com/Qb4Mk0oqgg — RC deWinter (@RCdeWinter) February 10, 2019

...I guess laughing at genocide is part of making America great — Lizzy Baine (@LizzyBaine) February 10, 2019

We're at that point where you can't tell if the president is making a genocide joke or threatening the life of his potential presidential opponent. Either way, sad for America. — Bev (@BevReese) February 10, 2019

Ralph Northam wore blackface decades ago and we have a non stop media and political debate for days. Donald Trump jokes about the genocide of Native Americans and it’ll be forgotten within hours if it even registers in the first place. Such is the asymmetric state of US politics. https://t.co/hLK4dUjLl3 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 9, 2019

Republican National Committee now fully calling Elizabeth Warren "Fauxcahontas" in its latest press release this morning — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) February 9, 2019

Elizabeth Warren, like many white people from Oklahoma, held onto this family tale that she was part Native American. She apologized.



Trump idolizes Andrew Jackson, is destroying native land and just made a joke about the Trail of Tears. https://t.co/3mzljx5Fdg — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) February 9, 2019

Isn't it ironic that some of the same people attacking Democrats for not spending every waking hour calling for Northam's resignation because of his racist blackface mistake, are the ones laughing about Trump's racist "TRAIL" of tears reference with Elizabeth Warren today? — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 10, 2019