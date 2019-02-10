Tucker Carlson Can't Debate: AOC's Green New Deal Edition

Tucker Carlson tried, but failed, to sandbag his guest, a policy adviser to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, over the Green New Deal.

Carlson's preparation for this discussion seemed to have been pulling out a few inflammatory talking points (or having an assistant do the work for him) to be used to throw his guest off-balance. Unfortunately for Carlson, guest Robert Hockett, a Cornell law professor who was well-versed in the subject matter, was the one who threw off Carlson. And Hockett wasn't even trying to do that, just clearing up the facts as Carlson tried to distort them.

I've said many times that Carlson can't debate. He merely tries to sandbag and demean his guest, thus "winning" an argument that never enlightens. It didn't work here.

Ironically, though Carlson's objective in the discussion was clearly to dismiss Ocasio-Cortez as a light-weight amateur, he was the one who came out of this looking like just that.

Watch Carlson demonstrate he knew nothing about Ocasio-Cortez's proposed Green New Deal and was thus left scrambling throughout this discussion. It's from the February 9, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Republished with permission from Newshounds.us