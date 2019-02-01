U.S. Announces Pullout Of Intermediate-Range-Nuclear-Forces Treaty With Russia

The United States announced today they are pulling out of a cornerstone of Cold War nuclear treaties and are exiting the INF treaty from 1987.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the announcement.

Pompeo said, "It's our duty to respond appropriately when an agreement is so brazenly disregarded and our security is so openly threatened. we must respond."

Get ready for a new nuclear arms race.

The Washington Post writes, "The death of the INF Treaty raises questions about the future of other arms control agreements, including New START, which expires in February 2021.If the White House and the Kremlin don’t agree to extend New START, the decision would turn the clock back to an era where Washington and Moscow possess nuclear arms with practically no agreed restrictions and risk the return of a full Cold War-style arms race."