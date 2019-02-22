WATCH: Kids Stand Up To Sen. Feinstein's Arrogant Response To Their Green New Deal Petition

One of the first things children learn about our government is their right to petition it. So when a group of schoolchildren paid a visit to Dianne Feinstein's office, they expected to at least be heard. Unfortunately, something else entirely happened.

As one of the children stepped up and asked her to sign onto the Green New Deal, DiFi interrupted her, saying she had her own Green New Deal. The tone was just so condescending. But it went downhill from there.

When the children said they only had twelve years to turn this around, DiFi derisively shot back, "Well, it's not going to be done in ten years." At that point, one of the adults intervened and pointed out that it was the future of those children on the line, not hers.

And from there, it was downhill. I don't want to give a blow-by-blow. I've linked the full video and put the shorter version in here. But the exchange about how these kids WHO ARE TOO YOUNG TO VOTE didn't vote for her, the discussion of how she won by a million votes or so, and more was so out of line, so arrogant, so dismissive that I'm still shaking.

DiFi, YOU ARE MY SENATOR. These children deserve an apology and a full hearing of their concerns with your full attention and empathy, not some half-baked dismissal because "they didn't vote for you." I expect that to happen and happen now.

After all, it's my children and future grandchildren's lives on the line too. And they deserve to be heard and considered. They're as much your constituents as I am.

If you live in California, you should call her offices in California or Washington, DC. (The DC offices are closed right now, California is still open) Ask her to apologize to these kids and give their concerns a fair hearing.

The full video is on Facebook here. The shorter, edited video is below:

Everyone needs to watch this video of @SenFeinstein disparaging literal children from @SunriseMvmt calling on her to support @AOC and @SenMarkey’s Green New Deal.pic.twitter.com/SjF8thnucQ

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) February 22, 2019

UPDATE: Here is the information to call her offices. They will ask for your zip code:

San Francisco

One Post Street, Suite 2450

San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone: (415) 393-0707

Fax: (415) 393-0710

The following counties are served by the San Francisco office: Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Marin, Mendocino, Modoc, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo, Yuba.

Los Angeles

11111 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 915

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Phone: (310) 914-7300

Fax: (310) 914-7318

The following counties are served by the Los Angeles office: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Ventura.

San Diego

880 Front Street, Suite 4236

San Diego, CA 92101

Phone: (619) 231-9712

Fax: (619) 231-1108

The following counties are served by the San Diego office: Imperial, San Diego.

Fresno

2500 Tulare Street, Suite 4290

Fresno, CA 93721

Phone: (559) 485-7430

Fax: (559) 485-9689

The following counties are served by the Fresno office: Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Fresno, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Mono, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne.