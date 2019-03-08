Alan Dershowitz: 'Perfectly Lawful' Adam Schiff Staffers Would Meet Cohen

Rep. Devin Nunes and other Republicans attacked Chairman Adam Schiff's staffers for meeting with Michael Cohen before his testimony, but Trump supporter and law professor Adam Dershowitz shot down the latest nonsense, saying it's perfectly normal and Republicans did the same thing to prepare their witnesses for testifying.



Fox News highlighted the disgraced former Chairman of the House Intel Committee Rep. Devin Nunes, who made up a new conspiracy to undermine Adam Schiff's leadership and the damning Michael Cohen testimony.

On America's Newsroom co-host Sandra Smith asked Alan Dershowitz, who has been a constant Trump defender on the network to comment on the legality of Schiff staffers meeting with Michael Cohen before his congressional testimony.

Dershowitz replied, "It's certainly perfectly lawful Democratic staffers to travel to prepare a witness, that happens every day. I don't know what the fuss is about that ..."

Rep. Nunes knows this already, but is always looking for anything he can use to protect, smear and malign the Special Counsel or Democratic investigations into Trump.

It's obviously illegal to coach a witness to lie, but Cohen being heavily involved in Trump's business and personal dealing for twelve years had enough to go on. And if they were coaching him, he easily could have said that he heard Trump conspire with the Russians if he wanted to.

Republican staffers spent plenty of time preparing Brett Kavanaugh for his testimony.

"But If they are just preparing them, it sounds to me it's away exaggeration say it's on the dime of the government. paying for a couple of staffers to prepare a witness doesn't sound to me like anything unusual," he said.

After a change in topic, Sandra Smith came back to it and played video of Rep. Nunes' conspiracy as if it was fact.

Nunes said, "It shouldn't be shocking, right? this is the -- they continue to do this. They met with Cohen. They clearly were trying to devise how they are going to roll out a new narrative so the last two weeks was all about rolling out a new narrative."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Smith then said Republicans are going to want to dig into this.

"What is there, professor?"

Dershowitz replied, "I don’t think there's anything there."

He continued, “I think if Republicans were in House control today and they were calling Hillary Clinton people who were going to testify against Hillary Clinton or against Democrats they would be sending people to New York to help prepare their testimony.”

Dershowitz said you have to presume innocence on their part and said, this is "what lawyers and staffers do all the time and that is, help prepare witnesses, cover the areas that want to be discussed. This sounds like a lot of sound and fury signifying nothing.”

You couldn't get a stronger rebuke from any lawyer or law professor than that, especially from an outspoken Trump defender.

However, Rep, Nunes and the rest of the obstructionists in Congress will continue to flog anything they believe will help defend Trump.

Sad.