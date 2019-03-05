BREAKING: Ted Lieu's Criminal Referral Of Jared Kushner

We've known forever that Kushner made repeated "omissions" on his security clearance forms, and then got security clearance (allegedly!) because his father-in-law said so? Two Congressmen have now referred these issues to the Justice Department as a criminal referral.

In a letter to the Justice Department (pdf), Congressmen Ted Lieu and Don Beyer referred Jared Kushner's actions as a criminal complaint:

"We are deeply disturbed by recent reports that President Trump ordered his Chief of Staff, John Kelly, to grant Jared Kushner a security clearance, overruling intelligence officials who raised concerns about the clear national security risks of doing so. Taken together with previous reports that Mr. Kushner omitted contacts with more than one hundred foreign persons on his clearance forms -- including the Russian Ambassador -- we request that the Department of Justice open an immediate investigation to determine if Mr. Kushner is criminally liable for his false statements."

.@RepDonBeyer & I have made a criminal referral of Jared Kushner to @TheJusticeDept.



Making false statements or omitting material info on SF-86 security form is punishable by up to 5 years in prison. More info at @politico huddle. Here's the letter: https://t.co/yq4H1zbhux. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 5, 2019