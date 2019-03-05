Brian Kilmeade Cries: Minimum Wage, Ten Day Paid Vacation And Healthcare Is 'Anti-Business'

The NY Post' Michael Goodwin and Fox News' Brian Kilmeade attacked the idea of helping the American worker by Democrats as socialism and anti-business, but Goodwin admitted that "the age of inequality is growing" over income disparities and moving young people to the Left.

Oops.

It's no surprise that Fox News has made the concept of socialism their #1 talking point in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. This morning Fox and Friends did its part by promoting more of Michael Goodwin's latest claptrap from the NY Post editorial board, which writes, "Socialism’s millennial fans don’t even know what it is

Goodwin boils down good democratic principles to help the American working class as a Dick and Jane reader for children. "Grievance," he said.

He told Kilmeade that millennials are simply jealous of wealth and "If you have two dollars and I don't have any dollars - I should get one of yours."

The type of political hogwash that spews from Goodwin's keyboard that is as unserious as it is a lie. College students saddled with hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt and no job prospects is a real issue. Muppets like Goodwin never address what to do about real wealth inequity.

Michael's definition of socialism is also infantile. "Socialism it's all about grievance, you have two dollars and they want half of it. It's that somebody else has more than I do and that's not fair," he said.

Americans just want to be able to provide for their families. And they're outraged when they see tax cuts directed at the already uber-wealthy to reward Trump and his friends.

But "grievance politics" is an everyday thing for the religious right and conservatism as a whole.

And Michael, we aren't talking about two dollars, either.

The only time he got honest was when he made a point about income inequality.

Goodwin continued, "In this age of inequality where inequality is definitely growing in terms of income disparity - there is a growth of grievance among the young..."

Brian Kilmeade jumped in later in the segment to bemoan all types social programs that actually improve the quality of life for families while not taking anything away from the only demographic they are concerned with: the very wealthy.

Kilmeade said, "Look at the Los Angeles, look at New York City, look how it is deteriorating, and what do they have? Now they're going to give people mandatory ten-day paid vacation. Mandatory health insurance for everybody including illegals -- "

Heaven forbid!'! A ten-day paid vacation. Rupert Murdoch and David Pecker will immediately go broke.

Goodwin says, "And minimum wage. Fifteen dollars."

Kilmeade said, "And mandatory minimum wage. It's all anti-business. And on the surface it seems pro-worker, but not in the big picture."

Conservatives only care about money, deficits, costs and government programs when the rich profit from them. Then it's considered fair and just. They will suddenly make the trickle down fairy hook up with the confidence fairy and they will leave a shiny new job and a $79 dollar bonus under a working-class family's pillow.