Dublin post-punk quintet Fontaines D.C. have been heralded by some as a next big thing. Bestowing such things on young bands though can often be a curse more than a blessing. It also seems that the group does not allow itself to get caught up in such hype. They just continue to keep their head down and continue to charge forward.

After releasing a handful of singles in 2018, the band's debut full length, Dogrel, is out this April.

