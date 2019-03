As a cellist, Lucinda Chua has toured and played with the likes Slint, Stars of the Lid and FKA Twigs. As a vocalist, she is one half of the minimalist pop duo Felix. Here, on her solo debut Antidotes 1, she combines the chamber pop approaches of the latter with the experimental and aurally cinematic approaches of the formers and brings a bit of future-soul smoldering to the proceedings too.

What are you listening to tonight?