C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Lucinda Williams
My much better half and I went out to do some grocery shopping. I heard the opening chords of this come over the in-store sound system. And it wasn't the Mary Chapin-Carpenter version. It was the original version of the woman who wrote it, Lucinda Williams.
Man, the grocery store is better at playing "deep cuts" these days than the average radio station,
What are you listening to tonight?
|Lucinda Williams
|
Artist: Lucinda Williams
Price: $11.14
(As of 01/21/18 04:15 pm details)
Comments