C&L's Music Club Remembers Scott Walker

Not many musicians go from being a teen idol to an avant garde legend. Then again, not many were Scott Walker.

In the 1960s, he first found fame as a member of the trio the Walker Brothers. Their 3rd single, 1965's "Make It Easy On Yourself" became an international hit. A year later, the group would have their biggest single with the song "The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore."

In 1967, Scott would release his first solo album. As he continued his solo career, his music stayed for away from the pop music norms of the day, going deeper into into the esoteric, experimental and interesting.

Following his 1974 album, We Had It All, the Walker Brothers reformed and released three albums. It wasn't until 1984, that he would release another solo album, Climate Of Hunter. The album, much darker than what he had released before, was noted for his growth and progression as a songwriter and showed hints of the directions his music would continue explore. From that album. we will listen to "Track Three" tonight.

It would be close to eleven years until he released another solo album but when Tilt was released in 1995, it sounded many more decades ahead that much of what else that came out that year.

In the 21st century, Scott released five solo records, the most recent being the original soundtrack to the 2018 film Vox Lux.

Scott Walker died this past Friday. His passing was announced this morning. He was 76 years old.