C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater My Favorite Brunette (1947)

Hard-boiled noir is one of my three favorite film genres, but a steady diet of it can make your teeth feel gritty and your heart heavy with despair.

That's when it's time for something light for dessert. Something that pairs well with the main course, but hangs a smile on your grim mug.

Well long before the Coen Brothers got into the noir parody business -- before Peter Falk in "The Cheap Detective" or Steve Martin in "Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid" -- there was Bob Hope's 1947 send-up of the hard-boiled detective story, "My Favorite Brunette".

With Dorothy Lamour, Peter Lorre and Lon Chaney Jr. cameos by Alan Ladd Bob Hope's longtime "Road to..." movie partner, Bing Crosby

