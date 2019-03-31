Don Trump Jr.: Rod Rosenstein Is 'Not Exactly A Fan Of Trump' So He Can't Be A Real Republican

Donald Trump, Jr. on Sunday asserted that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein can't be a real Republican because he is not a "fan" of Donald Trump.

During an interview on Fox News host Howard Kurtz, Trump Jr. complained that reporters are looking for a "loophole" in Attorney General William Barr's exoneration of President Trump on the matter of obstruction of justice. Barr is said to have worked with Rosenstein to determine that Trump would not be charged.

"Let's not kid ourselves, not exactly a Trump fan," Trump Jr. said of Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein.

"He's a Republican who was appointed by the president," Kurtz noted.

"I don't think anyone actually believes that, okay?" Trump Jr. replied.

Unfortunately for the lesser Trump, most people don't believe that his daddy was exonerated, despite the work of Barr and Rosenstein, maybe because they have a stronger grasp of facts than he does.