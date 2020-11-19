Politics
Right After Barr Was Nominated, Feds Told To Stop Criminal Case Against His Client

Is this what they call a "signing bonus"?
By Susie Madrak
Remember, some Very Important Media People told us Bill Barr was an honorable man and we could trust him! Maybe we shouldn't trust their judgment when it comes to the beloved Villagers? Via Reuters:

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Before William Barr became President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the U.S. Department of Justice, he represented Caterpillar Inc, a Fortune 100 company, in a federal criminal investigation by the department.

Much was at stake for Caterpillar: Since 2018, the Internal Revenue Service has been demanding $2.3 billion in payments from the company in connection with the tax matters under criminal investigation. The company is contesting that finding.

A week after Barr was nominated for the job of attorney general, Justice officials in Washington told the investigative team in the active criminal probe of Caterpillar to take “no further action” in the case, according to an email written by one of the agents and reviewed by Reuters.

The decision, the email said, came from the Justice Department’s Tax Division and the office of the deputy attorney general, who was then Rod Rosenstein.

Bill Barr Blows

Bill Barr Blows

Bill Barr fulfills his role as Trump's personal attorney, but we can't ignore the fact that Barr is in peril too. What's a little abuse of power if it saves his (big) butt?
Oct 26, 2019
By Tengrain

