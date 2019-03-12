Donald Trump: Airplanes Are Too Complicated To Fly

Trump, the nation's foremost aviation expert tweeted that he wants simple airplanes to be flown again from simpler times.

He must be opining on this topic after the terrible crash in Ethiopia of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. And he may also be panicked, CNN reports, as he just oversaw the sale of 100 of these planes while in Hanoi for a summit with Kim Jong Un.

Airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly. Pilots are no longer needed, but rather computer scientists from MIT. I see it all the time in many products. Always seeking to go one unnecessary step further, when often old and simpler is far better. Split second decisions are.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2019

....needed, and the complexity creates danger. All of this for great cost yet very little gain. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Albert Einstein to be my pilot. I want great flying professionals that are allowed to easily and quickly take control of a plane! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2019

By the way, the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is not an airplane but a monstrous jet.

Will Trump supporters now cancel their airline tickets since Herr Leader has proclaimed all planes are too complicated to fly?



Earlier today, Fox and Friends asked a former FAA spokesmen if he would fly on one of these planes in America and he said "yes," but that's what may have caused Trump to dream about a bygone era.