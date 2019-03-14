Politics
Federal Court: The Middle Finger Is Protected Speech

Great news! Flipping someone off is your constitutional right! (open thread)
By Frances Langum

Good news for those who've ever wanted to flip off a cop. It's protected speech. Associated Press, h/t Logan:

A federal appeals court says a Michigan woman’s constitutional rights were violated when she was handed a speeding ticket after giving the finger to a suburban Detroit officer in 2017. The decision means a lawsuit by Debra Cruise-Gulyas can proceed.

Minard stopped Cruise-Gulyas and wrote her a ticket for a lesser violation. But when that stop was over, Cruise-Gulyas raised her middle finger. Minard pulled her over again and changed the ticket to a more serious speeding offense.

Cruise-Gulyas sued, saying her free-speech rights and her rights against unreasonable seizure were violated.

The court's ruling was unanimous.

I can't wait to see what Colbert has to say about this.

Open thread below...


