Joe Biden: 'I Wish I Could Have Done Something' About Anita Hill

Oh, Joe. Your time has passed and you don't even know it yet.

At the Biden Courage Awards last night, Joe Biden said he regretted how Anita Hill was treated during the Clarence Thomas hearings.

“A brave lawyer, a really notable woman, Anita Hill, a professor, showed the courage of a lifetime talking about her experience being harassed by Clarence Thomas. But she paid a terrible price. She was abused in the hearing. She was taken advantage of. Her reputation was attacked. I wish I could have done something,” he said.

Oh, tell us more, Joe! She "was abused." She "was taken advantage of." Her reputation "was attacked." Love those passive verbs! By whom, Joe? Who chaired that hearing?

“There were a bunch of white guys, hearing this testimony in the Senate Judiciary Committee. So when Anita Hill came to testify, she faced a committee that didn’t fully understand what the hell it was all about. And to this day, I regret I couldn’t come up with a way to get her the kind of hearing she deserved given the courage she showed by reaching out to us,” Biden said.

Oh, I don't know. You could have gaveled and chastised some of the worst excesses. After all, you were the chairman of the Senate Judiciary committee. Let me refresh your memory.

And even though Joe says he owes Anita Hill an apology, she hasn't gotten one.

Anita Hill: Joe Biden 'Hasn't Apologized to Me' for Handling of Thomas Hearings https://t.co/rO9Jv9H4Of — quidditch cakes (@writersrepublic) March 26, 2019