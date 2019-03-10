Katrina Pierson On Trump's Lack Of Diversity: 'How Many Black People Were In Abraham Lincoln’s West Wing?'

After Katrina Pierson, a Trump senior advisor for his 2020 campaign, failed to think of a single black person who works for Trump's White House, she justified the lack of diversity by moronically saying that neither had "Abraham Lincoln."

You heard right.

Trump surrogates have become increasingly unhinged trying to defend Trump from his racism and anti-Semitic views and actions, yet this was something altogether different.

Abraham Lincoln, who won the Civil War to rid this nation of slavery has been used by Republicans as a cudgel to defend their party from racism ever since The Voting Rights Act of 1965, but this was a new low.

On MSNBC's PoliticsNation, host Al Sharpton was discussing reparations and asked Pierson how many People of Color are working in Trump's White House at this time.

It was this question that sent her off the rails.

Her first response was to make believe there had been a line of African Americans who were offered jobs by Trump but didn't take them. That's not true, of course, but if it had been, the obvious question would be, "Why not?"

Instead, she continued to talk over Sharpton's repeated attempt to get her to respond.

Katrina then went into the usual convulsive conservative diversion tactic, whining about racial and identity politics to deflect from answering.

As Sharpton turned to guest David Brock and asked the same question, Pierson, off camera, interrupted and said, “There’s plenty of black people in the West Wing.”

Sharpton replied, “Well, I asked you to name them, and you started telling me… you turned it down….”

Pierson said, “Because I’m not going to participate in the attempt to make this all about race. It’s ridiculous. How many black people were in Abraham Lincoln’s West Wing?”



That took Sharpton by surprise.

"If you've got to go back to Abe Lincoln, you really need to (garbled)..."

David Brock just laughed at her.

Sharpton reminded her that constantly bringing up African America employment reports was also using identity politics, but IOKIYR.

(h/t Mediaite)