Liz Cheney Does Not Walk Her Talk On Ilhan Omar

Nancy Pelosi knows how to triangulate House Republicans.

When it comes to bullying a rare Muslim congresswoman (and the first to wear a hijab), Liz Cheney and her ilk are eager to grab a microphone and express outrage that Ilhan Omar holds a seat on the House Foreign Relations committee.

But when it comes to voting for a resolution has language regarding Islamophobia as well as anti-Semitism, Liz Cheney voted no.

Isn't Liz in House leadership? Don't they have party discipline?

Final thought:



Liz Cheney — the No. 3 Republican in the House — was one of the 23 Republicans who voted against the anti-hate resolution, aligning herself with some of the most conservative members in the House.



If I were Kevin McCarthy or Steve Scalise, I’d take note of that. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) March 8, 2019

Steve King voted "present."

What a bunch of snowflakes.

PS Liz doesn't bat an eye at Trump's rhetoric, obviously.