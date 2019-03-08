Politics
Liz Cheney Does Not Walk Her Talk On Ilhan Omar

She'll grab a microphone and demand her colleague's removal from the Foreign Relations Committee, but Liz Cheney won't vote to condemn anti-Semitism if the motion also includes Islamophobia.
39 min ago by Frances Langum
Nancy Pelosi knows how to triangulate House Republicans.

When it comes to bullying a rare Muslim congresswoman (and the first to wear a hijab), Liz Cheney and her ilk are eager to grab a microphone and express outrage that Ilhan Omar holds a seat on the House Foreign Relations committee.

But when it comes to voting for a resolution has language regarding Islamophobia as well as anti-Semitism, Liz Cheney voted no.

Isn't Liz in House leadership? Don't they have party discipline?

Steve King voted "present."

What a bunch of snowflakes.

PS Liz doesn't bat an eye at Trump's rhetoric, obviously.


