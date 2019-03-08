Liz Cheney Does Not Walk Her Talk On Ilhan Omar

Nancy Pelosi knows how to triangulate House Republicans.
When it comes to bullying a rare Muslim congresswoman (and the first to wear a hijab), Liz Cheney and her ilk are eager to grab a microphone and express outrage that Ilhan Omar holds a seat on the House Foreign Relations committee.
But when it comes to voting for a resolution has language regarding Islamophobia as well as anti-Semitism, Liz Cheney voted no.
Isn't Liz in House leadership? Don't they have party discipline?
Steve King voted "present."
What a bunch of snowflakes.
PS Liz doesn't bat an eye at Trump's rhetoric, obviously.
Comments