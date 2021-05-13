Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Liz Cheney On Trump's Threat To Primary Her: 'Bring It On'

In an exclusive interview with NBC's Savannah Guthrie, Cheney talked about her future role in leading the Republican opposition.
By Susie Madrak

Liz Cheney talked with NBC's Savannah Guthrie about the Republican embrace of the Big Lie that the presidential election was stolen.

“It's a scary thing,” she said. She said the vote to oust her was really about whether the Republican party would embrace the truth.

“For reasons that I don't understand, leaders in my party have decided to embrace the former president who launched that attack. And I think you've watched over the course of the last several months, the former president get more aggressive, more vocal, pushing the lie.”

And in the understatement of the year, she says Kevin McCarthy has not provided "courageous leadership."

She said the election lie is an ongoing threat and silence isn't an option.

Cheney did not rule out a White House bid.

“Right now I am very focused on making sure that our party becomes again a party that stands for truth and stands for fundamental principles that are conservative,” said Cheney.

She came out strong for a bipartisan commission on Jan. 6 that focuses only on the events leading up to the insurrection, and not BLM and antifa, as Republicans have urged.

"And I think that that kind of intense, narrow focus threatens people in my party who may have been playing a role they should not have been playing," she noted.

She said Trump “must not ever again be anywhere close to the Oval Office.”

There's something we can all agree on!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team