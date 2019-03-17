Politics
Mick Mulvaney: Trump 'Is Not A White Supremacist -- How Many Times Do We Have To Say That?'

Mick Mulvaney continues with the gaslighting of America by denying what Donald Trump proves every single day.
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney insisted on Sunday that Donald Trump is not a white supremacist.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace noted that Trump had not expressed solidarity with Muslims after 50 worshippers were killed by a white supremacist in New Zealand.

"There's folks that just don't like the president and everything that goes wrong, they're going to for a way to tie that to the president," Mulvaney opined. "It's just absurd to say there's a connection to being against illegal immigration and for legal immigration."

Wallace interrupted: "To the degree that there is an issue with white supremacists, white nationalists, anti-Muslim bigotry in this country -- and there is an issue with that -- why not deliver a speech condemning it?"

"The president is not a white supremacist," Mulvaney chuckled. "I'm not sure how many times we have to say that."

The acting chief of staff, however, would not commit to an anti-bigotry speech by the president.


