Mick Mulvaney: Trump 'Is Not A White Supremacist -- How Many Times Do We Have To Say That?'

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney insisted on Sunday that Donald Trump is not a white supremacist.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace noted that Trump had not expressed solidarity with Muslims after 50 worshippers were killed by a white supremacist in New Zealand.

"There's folks that just don't like the president and everything that goes wrong, they're going to for a way to tie that to the president," Mulvaney opined. "It's just absurd to say there's a connection to being against illegal immigration and for legal immigration."

Wallace interrupted: "To the degree that there is an issue with white supremacists, white nationalists, anti-Muslim bigotry in this country -- and there is an issue with that -- why not deliver a speech condemning it?"

"The president is not a white supremacist," Mulvaney chuckled. "I'm not sure how many times we have to say that."

The acting chief of staff, however, would not commit to an anti-bigotry speech by the president.