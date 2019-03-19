Good morning Crooks and Liars! We live in complex times with issues exploding around us, but probably none more shocking that the international rise of White Nationalism. From our failed media to our Stable Genius, the blogosphere has sumpin' to say about it.

Dave Dubya's Freedome Rants goes long on the real enemy of the people.

I Should Be Laughing makes the case that racism is learned behavior.

Every Goddamn Day word of the day is "stipulate," as in we don't have to litigate that Hair Füror is a liar, a bully, and a fraud.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music: Open Culture tells us that the Lou Reed Archive is now open at the NY Public Library, in the city where Lou Reed became Lou Reed.

