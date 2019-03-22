Good Morning Crooks and Liars! It's crept into our lives, it started off slowly and now is so fully integrated into our daily habits many of us cannot imagine going a day without Social Media. And so for good and ill, we suspect Big Tech is here to stay, and we are addicted to Social Media for good and ill. Our bloggers today look at tech, Facebook, Twitter, Google, and yes, Gab.

Gin and Tacos reminds us that Facebook and Twitter can and have removed ISIS from their platforms; so why don't they deplatform white nationalists?

We Hunted The Mammoth notes that people are even kicked off Gab for threatening comments about leftists.

Blue Heron Blast says that they are gonna miss Google+.

