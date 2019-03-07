Weekend in view.

Mark Evanier asks some common sense questions about Trump's finances. How much is Lumpy really worth if he has to make his blackmail payments in installments like the rest of us do w/ credit cards & car loans?

Short, 'though more sad than sweet; Apt. 11d on "Socialism".

No Such Thing as "Bad" Publicity: Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins got some exposure last wk. ("Where are the boxes, good sir?") & he liked it so much he wanted more, noted by Juanita Jean at the beauty salon.

Further Congresscritter Twittin': "Additionally, questioning support for the U.S.-Israel relationship is unnacceptable." (Harrumph!) via Pharyngula. Related bonus item: A Thousand Words Worth editorial cartoon.

Whipped to a creamy froth & poured by boring bad boy M. Bouffant.

Tips & suggestions (For this feature only, & should be a link to a blog post.) may be submitted to mbru (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.