The Music Club Remembers Dick Dale

With a heavy reverb sound that has best described as wet and a picking style that was quick and original, Dick Dale has worn the crown as the King of Surf Guitar since the early 1960's. His fifth single, 1961's "Let's Go Trippin'", is considered by many as the first song of the genre.

In one interview Dick claimed that Frank Sinatra had offered to manage him. He turned deal though saying Ol' Blue Eyes was expecting a 90% cut of his earnings.

A couple of years back Dick had in treatment for cancer. It was his third bout with it. He was slated to embark on another tour this spring and summer. When asked about why he kept touring at his age he said he needed the money to pay his medical bills.

Dick Dale was 81 years old.