NEW VIDEO: Tucker Carlson Sexual Vile Comments About Miss Teen USA Pageant

Just a few days ago horrific recordings of Tucker Carlson mocking victims of forced child marriage (ie rape) and women were unearthed. In another recording that was just unearthed in the last 24 hours, Tucker sexualizes contestants of the Trump Miss Teen USA pageant, alludes to the host, Mario Lopez, sleeping with her.

Exclusive: Tucker Carlson's sexual comments about a Miss Teen USA pageant are some of the most shocking yet - in new unearthed audio. pic.twitter.com/iOrZbp1ANX — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2019

Some of his comments:

"If you had a wife that dumb, would it be good or bad?"

About Mario Lopez: "What do you think that odds are that he tied into that after the show?"

"She's vulnerable. She's like a wounded gazelle separated from the herd."

Then they dove into a despicable back and forth about whether Mario Lopez "plowed" her and if that would be illegal. Tucker actually said that even if he did and it was illegal, that:

"He gets a pass. The normal laws for that kind of thing don't apply to him."

Where have we heard that before?