Rand Paul Demands Investigating 'Obama Era Officials' Before Releasing Full Mueller Report

Even though Congressional Republicans "investigated the investigators" and obstructed Robert Mueller's investigation, Sen. Rand Paul tells Fox and Friends that he won't support releasing the full Mueller report unless all "Obama era officials" are equally investigated.

Trump TV hosted Sen. Rand Paul this morning and promoted the idea that William Barr's summary completely vindicated Trump from any wrongdoings.

They took a lot of time bashing Democrats like Chairman Adam Schiff and anyone who was critical of Trump during the investigations.

Brian Kilmeade was perplexed as to why Democrats didn't accept William Barr's whitewash of a summary report as the gospel.

Kilmeade said, "The Democrats are not buying the [Barr] summary. They still think the president colluded just about to a person. They just can't get enough of this story."

Sen. Paul replied, "I'm telling people I'm okay with the Mueller report coming out more completely, but in addition, we need to have information on Obama White House officials, Comey, Brennan, Clapper. That should be part of it."

The Senator continued, "The report is the conclusion. But the beginning is why did we get to the report in the beginning and did someone misuse their office?"

"Democrats want the complete Mueller report. I'm going to object until we get a complete report of all the Obama era officials that got this thing started."

Ainsley Earhardt chimed in, "You're not alone. A lot of Americans feel that same way."

Why are Republicans so afraid of releasing the Mueller report to the American people like Rand Paul?

Putting up caveats to the release of the report like new investigations of their political rivals is petty and despicable and un-American.

Trump and his minions talk about Venezuela often enough, but their tactics are straight out of Stalinesque Russia, fascist dictators, and autocratic strongmen.