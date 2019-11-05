CNN Hosts Call Out Rand Paul's Illegal Demands On Whistleblower

The hosts of CNN's New Day didn't sugarcoat it on Tuesday morning.

Alisyn Camerota and John Berman called out Rand Paul directly and by name for suggesting at a Trump rally (of course) that the media should publish the name of the Ukraine call whistleblower.

At the Monday night Trump rally in Kentucky, Rand Paul said, "I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name.”

That's illegal. And the CNN hosts are in a world where a sitting United States Senator is demanding that they personally break the law.

"He’s trying to get us to do his dirty work and say the name of the whistle-blower, which is illegal,” Camerota said.

John Berman went even further: “He’s a small man. I have to tell you what he just did there was small and cowardly right there. If he’s got something to say if he wants to break the law, do it, but to sit there on that stage and say oh, others should do it right now. I’m not going to say others should do my work for me. That’s small.”

Frmr. @RepMikeRogers (GOP Intel Committee chair) on @realDonaldTrump and @RandPaul calling to unmask the whistleblower (whose identity is protected under a 2012 U.S. law):



"I think this town has lost its mind." — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) November 5, 2019

And it's not just the lawbreaking, it is, of course, the hypocrisy: