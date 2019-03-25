Giuliani Returns To TV With Conspiracy Theories About Russia Collusion

Worst presidential spokesman in history, Rudy Giuliani, returned to Fox News after an understandable absence, and right out of the box tried to create a new conspiracy theory against those investigating Donald Trump.

Please be reminded that every single US intelligence agency supports the fact that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. That is settled fact everywhere except conservative media like Fox News, and the Trump White House.

Rudy joined Trump's favorite propaganda trio who host Fox and Friends, and he said, " I want to know who did it, who paid for it, who fueled it."

What the heck is he talking about? Since we have yet to see all the information contained in Mueller's report, is Rudy asking to investigate Trump, again?

I agree with Kate Riga who writes, "After crowing about “total exoneration” for many minutes, he seemed to segue into a conspiracy theory about why there was any investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia at all."

Giuliani continued, "The reality is, the question now is, if there was no evidence of collusion, three investigations, no evidence of collusion — who made it up?"

"It had to come from somewhere,” he said. “It didn’t just come out of thin air. I want to know who did it, who paid for it, who fueled it. Because the person who did it and the group that did it knows it’s untrue because they invented it.”

The many lies told by Jeff Sessions, Michael Flynn, Trump begging for Russia to hack into his political rivals, his friends coordinating with Wikileaks, his staffers bragging about Russian collusion and finally the last straw: Trump firing James Comey for refusing to be his loyal soldier and not burying the Flynn investigations, is what triggered the need for the Special Counsel.

The Fox and Friends hosts made believe William Barr's letter (which was more like a Sarah Huckabee Sanders press release) was the actual extensive Mueller report. It is not.

Idgits.

And since Republicans investigated Benghazi at least seven times, I'd say they owe us at least five more investigations on Russia, obstruction of justice and colluding with a foreign power.

The nuts are running loose today, but that was to be expected.

When the Special Counsel took over in 2017, the Republicans held the presidency, the Senate and the House and as we witnessed, Chairman Nunes soiled himself and the House Intel Committee by acting like a paid Trump spy instead of investigating Russia's hacking into our presidential election so it was the only outlet for some hope.

And as Marcy states, "Attorney General William Barr just engaged in utterly cowardly dereliction of duty."

Now that Democrats have retaken the House, there are still a multitude of investigations going on about Trump, including the Southern District of New York.

Where they are looking at Donald J. Trump's finances.

More shall be revealed.

Stay tuned.