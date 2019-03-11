Sarah Sanders Lied About Abortion — Jim Acosta And Press Let It Pass

Oh, Jim Acosta. You are such a tease. I got so excited there for a minute when you called out Sarah Huckabee Sanders in that press briefing today. You'd asked a follow-up about Trump's provably false assertions that Democrats hate the Jews, and Sanders went completely off-topic and somehow decided to slide in the most hateful rhetoric about abortion rights.

SANDERS: I think the real shame in all of this that Democrats are perfectly capable of coming together and agreeing on the fact that they're comfortable ripping babies straight from their mother's womb or killing a baby after birth, but they have a hard time condemning the type of comments from Congresswoman Omar. I think it is a great shame, the president has been clear on what his position is and certainly what his support is for the people or the community of Israel. Beyond that I don't have anything further for you. ACOSTA: (unintelligible) ...the rhetoric of the debate, when you are saying something that's just patently untrue. SANDERS: I'm stating their policy positions. It's not patently untrue. ACOSTA: Democrats don't hate Jewish people, it's just silly, it is not true. SANDERS: I think they should call out their members by name and we made it clear. I don't have anything further. April?

See, Jim, you when you followed up with the fact that Trump said there were good people on both sides at Charlottesville, that was a good example of hypocrisy in attempting to call out antisemitism on the left, but then you sat back and let Sanders go on about how strongly Trump had condemned hate of any kind without a peep.

Gee, I was kind of hoping you might have challenged the abortion bullsh*t, too. When you said she was saying something that was patently untrue, silly me, I'd hoped perhaps you'd have said, you know, maybe that Democrats WEREN'T in favor of KILLING BABIES. That we didn't run around to hospitals where women were about to give birth and grab the babies from between the mother's legs as they were crowning and kill them for fun or because we were afraid they would grow up to become Republicans.

Most Pro-Choice people will tell you right off the bat there is nothing at all "comfortable" about abortion, even when there is sound medical, emotional, financial and ethical reasons for having one. It's already a deeply emotional and difficult decision, and intensely personal. That's why removing the barrier of illegality and lack of safety and access is so important. It's a human right, if you believe (as most Democrats do) that women are human, fully vested with rights.

It's not just you - none of your press buddies called her on that lie, either. Oh, well. Maybe next time, Jim.