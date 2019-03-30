SNL Cold Open: Watch Barr And Trump Spin Mueller's Report

Robert DeNiro returns as Robert Mueller in SNL's cold open, as he writes out the conclusion of his nearly two year investigation.

As Mueller logs his findings, we have Aidy Bryant's Bill Barr and Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump spinning it for their ends, comparing Mueller's 300+ pages to Barr's "nearly four pages" to Trump's tweets.

“I am reading zero pages,” Trump said. “But Sean Hannity has read it and he’s so excited, he texted me an eggplant.”

I am 100 percent confident that actually happened.

National treasure Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Rudy Giuliani, crowing about his legal expertise before returning, vampire-like, to his place behind Trump's desk.

But, hopefully as in life, Mueller had the last word: “P.S., can’t wait to see what the Southern District of New York has in store for Trump.”