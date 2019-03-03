SNL Rips Trump's Crazier Moments During His Long Rambling CPAC Speech

SNL's Colin Jost took apart Trump's long rambling CPAC speech during their Weekend Update segment this Saturday:

And then just earlier today, Trump spoke at the CPAC conference for, I'm not exaggerating, two hours and twenty minutes straight. And it started with Trump coming out and hugging the American flag like Lennie from Of Mice and Men.

What the hell was that? And then after that patriotic #MeToo moment, it somehow got crazier from there.

[…]

If you're curious, Trump's handling the Cohen testimony really well.