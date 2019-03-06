Steve Doocy Says Democrats Have No Evidence Against Trump

In the alt-world that is Fox and Friends, Steve Doocy went an extra mile of lies to earn his "good boy!" badge from Trump this morning.

"Steve Doocy, the co-host of 'Fox & Friends,' is so adoring that Trump gives him a 12” on a scale of 1 to 10. From @JaneMayerNYer’s wonderful expose of Fox News. https://t.co/m328UvKtwW pic.twitter.com/gpk9fFzDkq — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) March 4, 2019

Commenting about why Republicans did not investigate Trump the way Democrats are now, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "The first 2 years were not about oversight, they were about success."

Success in covering up Donald Trump's crimes and obstructing justice by sharing intel with the White House? (Allegedly!)

Then Steve Doocy showed the world why he wins a "12 out of 10" for loyalty from the so-called president.

"...It's not like the Democrats have any evidence he broke any laws!"