Huckabee Sanders: No Plans To Release Trump's Tax Returns

During today's very short WH press conference, Sanders was asked about Trump's tax returns following the NY Times blockbuster report and she said he had no plans to release any of his past tax returns.

During the presidential campaign of 2016, Trump told the American people many times that he wouldn't release his tax returns until a tax audit was completed. We are still waiting.

In 2016, I wrote, Trump's Unreleased Tax Returns Are The True 2016 Election Scandal.

Today, after Sanders refuted claims made by the NY Times story on Donald's alleged tax schemes, she was asked about Trump's past tax returns.

Q) "Are the president's taxes still under audit?"

Sanders, "I know that a number of his taxes are still under audit."

Q) "From the '90s and early 2000s?"

Sanders, "I'd have to check and get back do you."

Q) "Are you willing to provide any of his tax returns?"

Sanders, "I'm not aware of any plans to do so."

In 2016, Mitt Romney told Fox News that Donald should be disqualified if he didn't release any of his returns and added, "I think in Donald Trump's case it's likely to be a bombshell,"