Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

As we say good bye to the worst Black History Month in recent history, I shudder in anticipation of how the Trump administration will make Women's History Month inexorably worse. I'd say their horrific talking point of how Dems are for "post birth abortions" (words have meanings, guys; this is not a thing) does not bode well.

Neither does this guest list, which is curiously devoid of women (and people of color, come to that). The media tries to portray themselves as promoting women leaders...



...are not at all interested in hearing their point of view.

We see you.

In addition to being Women's History Month, it's also Colorectal Cancer Awareness month. Probably more than you wanted to know, but I am going in for a colonoscopy this week. As a person with Crohn's, it's just a regular part of my life. But as the daughter of someone who died needlessly from colon cancer (and never got a colonoscopy until she was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer), I'm going to remind you all that checks save lives. My amazing friend Rissa, who is now two years cancer-free after a Stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis, is the cover girl on this mini-magazine from FightCRC.org.

Prep day is admittedly a little uncomfortable and not a lot of fun. The screening itself is no big deal, and had my mom not felt squeamish about it, she'd probably be around to enjoy her grandchildren for far longer, to all our sadness. The success rate for beating colon cancer is pretty high when it's caught in the early stages.

So let this be my PSA to you: go get checked.

