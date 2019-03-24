Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Carly Simon - Anticipation

So at some point today, we will theoretically get Bill Barr's summary of Robert Mueller's SCO report. I've had to shut down all social media because I was tired of seeing pundits and "journalists" --with zero actual information-- giving hot takes on what this means for Donald Trump and the Democrats for the last 48 hours. And frankly, I'm done. Even if Mueller's report is whitewashed, even if Barr glosses over everything to prevent Donald Trump from having a tantrum, there are immutable truths we already know:

We know the Russians interfered in the election and hacked into both the DNC and RNC.

We know that Donald Trump openly admitted to obstructing justice by firing Comey to prevent him from investigating Russian interference.

We know that Donald Trump broke several campaign finance laws.

We know that Donald Trump has violated the Emoluments Clause over and over again.

We know that there have been six people in the Trump universe to be indicted, five of whom have plead guilty, and 28 other indictments, all connected to Russian interference in the election.

There's more. Lord knows, there is more. There is plenty for the Democratic majority to hold hearings on. How about starting with subpoenaing Trump's tax returns? Mueller's report was never going to be the ending of this.

So whatever turns up today (and the details that come out later), just remember: this is the beginning of the end. Now it's time for Democrats to turn up the heat to fill in the details of all the things we know.

