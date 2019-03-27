Trump Appoints Mike Huckabee And Jon Voight To Kennedy Center Board

Imma ’bout to barf. Variety:

“WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump intends to appoint actor Jon Voight, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, and Broadway producer Daryl Roth to the board of trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.”

Uncle Sugar Huckabee is to entertainment what the Boeing 737 Max is to air safety. Of course, one could make the case that Jon Voight is actually in the Arts and is therefor… wait, what’s that you say?

Li “Cindy” Yang, who offered Chinese business owners access to President Trump, was a frequent guest at Trump properties -- including last month's "Country Comes to Mar-a-Lago” bash hosted by the Trumpettes, Trump's fan club, featuring Jon Voight. https://t.co/55svVhteHk pic.twitter.com/H2gDHSMV6q — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) March 15, 2019

Well, I’m surprised that Prznint Stupid didn’t just nominate Yang. One could argue that she knows a thing or two about raising money from the well-endowed. So to speak.

Crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors