Trump Lies To Crowd That GOP 'Will Always Protect Preexisting Conditions'

Alysin Camerota reminded viewers this morning that Trump is gaslighting them.

"I want to play a portion of the president's rally last night in Michigan because I think it is very instructive to hear the way in which he tries to convince people of his message. It's almost hypnotic. Listen to this," she said.

Remember this, because it's very important. And I'm speaking now for the Republican party. We will always protect patients with preexisting conditions. Always. Always.

"Remember this, because it's very important. Don't believe anything else you hear," Camerota said, waving a pen and pretending to be a hypnotist.

"Don't believe what you hear, don't believe what -- only believe what I say. The president is wrong. He's trying to convince his base that he is telling the truth. He is not," John Avlon said. "The administration's Justice Department is right now taking action backing -- switching it's position on a court case to take out all of Obamacare, including preexisting conditions. And they admit they don't have a plan to replace it."

"They say that by the time the court case goes into effect, they will have a plan," Camerota said.

"That sounds very comforting -- this particular air sandwich I'm giving you right here, it will be very satisfying," Avlon said.

"Look, the president has committed to this. The president is -- the administration's own actions contradict it. Do you believe what he says or do you believe what they do?"

"Or do you believe your own lying eyes?" Camerota said.