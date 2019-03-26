Trump Says GOP Will Be 'The Party Of Healthcare'

Donald Trump insisted Tuesday that the Republican Party will “soon be known as the party of health care.”

During a visit to Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Trump made comments to reporters about the Mueller investigation and future health care legislation.

“I think it went very high up. It was a disgrace,” Trump said of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. “This will never happen again. We cannot let it ever happen again. It went very high up. And it started fairly low. But with instructions from the high up. This should never happen to a president again. We can’t allow that to take place.”

“The Mueller report could not have been better. It said no obstruction, no collusion, it could not have been better,” he added.

Before leaving, Trump hinted that Republicans would make another attempt to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care reform law.

“Let me tell you exactly what my message is,” Trump stated. “The Republican Party will soon be known as the party of health care. You watch.”

Earlier in the day, the president had made a similar statement on Twitter.