Trump Waxes Poetic: 'My Voters Came From The River'

Donald Trump's Fox Business interview was a sea of suck-up punctuated with a couple sorta tough questions on his obsession with John McCain (obviously a distraction tool)...

...and this moment, where he attempted to describe his voters in poetic terms:

"I had one of the greatest election victories in history. Would you say that's true? They came from the valleys, they came from the rivers, they came from the cities, they came from all over..."



And Twitter wondered, "The rivers?"

"They crawled out of the sewers..." — Truly S. Resists 📎 (@hotincleveland) March 25, 2019

THEY CAME FROM THE RIVERS pic.twitter.com/AK2jYYFgVq — markchildress (@markchildress) March 23, 2019

And what is that fur plate on his HEAD?