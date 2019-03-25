Politics
Trump Waxes Poetic: 'My Voters Came From The River'

Twitter did a great big "he said what?" over his interview with Maria Bartiromo
By Frances Langum
Donald Trump's Fox Business interview was a sea of suck-up punctuated with a couple sorta tough questions on his obsession with John McCain (obviously a distraction tool)...

...and this moment, where he attempted to describe his voters in poetic terms:

"I had one of the greatest election victories in history. Would you say that's true? They came from the valleys, they came from the rivers, they came from the cities, they came from all over..."

And Twitter wondered, "The rivers?"

And what is that fur plate on his HEAD?


