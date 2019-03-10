Tucker Carlson Defends A Polygamist Cult Leader Against Child Rape Charges In Crazy Audio

Did you know that Fox News' Tucker Carlson actually believes underage girls being forced to marry much older men in a fundamentalist polygamist cult isn't the same thing as rape because their rapist is vowing to take care of her?

Seriously, I kid you not.

This is just one of the insane beliefs he spewed to a shock jock radio program for six years while being employed by MSNBC and then Fox.

Media Matters uncovered multiple audio clips of the Fox News host calling in to Bubba the Love Sponge, a shock jock radio program for years and making misogynistic and crazed sex-filled analogies.

During those conversations, Carlson diminished the actions of Warren Jeffs, then on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list for his involvement in arranging illegal marriages between adults and underage girls, talked about sex and young girls, and defended statutory rape. CO-HOST: In the eyes of the law, people that are under 16 cannot consent to sex for any reason! BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE: Yeah, Tucker. CO-HOST: God! CARLSON: I don't -- in the state of -- it varies by state. I mean, I know that -- CO-HOST: I think he's in federal prison, though. We're talking about the -- THE LOVE SPONGE: You know, all too often, Manson thinks that you're a god, but he's disgusted by you today. He really is. CARLSON: OK. CO-HOST: Having sex with a -- CARLSON: I'm not -- CO-HOST: 15-year-old is -- CARLSON: Look, just to make it absolutely clear. I am not defending underage marriage at all. I just don't think it's the same thing exactly as pulling a child from a bus stop and sexually assaulting that child. CO-HOST: Yeah, it's -- you know what it is? It's much more planned out and plotted. THE LOVE SPONGE: Yeah, it should be almost -- you almost should put a premeditation -- CARLSON: Wait, wait! Hold on a second. The rapist, in this case, has made a lifelong commitment to live and take care of the person, so it is a little different. I mean, let's me honest about it.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CO-HOST: That's twisted. CARLSON: I'm sorry, I don't know how I -- CO-HOST: That's demented. CARLSON: I got myself in a position that seem like I'm defending it, because I am against that.

Tucker's response was to promote his TV show.

Twitter was not amused

"Naughty"? No. You called women "cunty" and found ways to excuse child rape and forced child marriage. You are trash and your excuse is pathetic. — Red™️ (@Redpainter1) March 11, 2019

Let me know when you want me on your show to tell you that sex with underage girls is wrong and being a misogynistic man is wrong as well. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 11, 2019

Shame on you. This is a weak response that lacks any semblance of remorse for what were clearly inappropriate, disgusting, and defenseless remarks. @TuckerCarlson, I hope your advertisers drop you, because I’m sure they don’t want to be associated with your misogyny. — Joseph Amodeo (@josephamodeo) March 11, 2019

Tucker doesn’t like to have people on who challenge his misogynistic, elitist beliefs… just look at what he did to that historian who called out his blatant corruption. — William LeGate (@williamlegate) March 11, 2019